Hawks arrest social development employees for alleged theft of diesel meant for shelters

Citizen Reporter

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested department of social development employees, Sipho Dikhobe, 48, and Reinet Gamede, 55, for allegedly stealing diesel meant to refuel backup generators at safe homes around Johannesburg.

According to Captain Lloyd Ramovha, during between March 2019 to February 2021, Dikhobe, who was employed as a project officer, saw a gap to make money by allegedly stealing diesel.

“He continually procured diesel for the places of safety backup generators despite the fact that those generators were not operational at the time. Gamede, who is a driver, would be in the company of Dikhobe during these illegal activities that resulted in them profiting just over R1 million,” said Captain Ramovha.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation which started in October 2021, culminated in the duo being arrested.

ALSO READ: Two City Power security officers arrested for cable theft

They have appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The case was postponed to 28 September 2022, for disclosure of docket contents.

In a separate incident, Charles Kolotsi, 28, lone director of two companies, Kolotsi General Construction and Tau Ya Dibata Pty Ltd, appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday alongside his co-accused Johannes Thelele, 41.

The pair was arrested and charged for theft, fraud, money laundering in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

According to Captain Ramovha, the Hawks Serious Corruption Crime investigation revealed that the accused defrauded the Department of Employment and Labour, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), Temporary Relief Scheme (TERS) through claims made for about four hundred ghost employees.

The department lost about R4.7million from the fraudulent transaction which was committed during the Covid-19 Pandemic in April 2020.

Following unyielding Hawks’ investigation that started in May 2021, warrants for their arrests were authorised on Monday, 22 August 2022, culminating in their recent detention.

The pair was each granted R5000 bail each, whilst the case was postponed to 11 November 2022, pending further investigation.