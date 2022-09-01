Missing Katlehong boy found dead with body parts missing

Citizen Reporter

A 10-year-old boy from Katlehong, south of Johannesburg, who was reported missing 13 days ago has been found dead at Khwesini Hostel.

Mpho Sithole’s body was found by a waste picker next to a railway line next to the hostel, Southern Courier reports.

Katlehong South police station’s media liaison officer Captain Mega Ndobe said investigating officer, detective sergeant Mzamani Vilankulu, as well as community members and the Ward 59 councillor worked hard to find the boy after he was reported missing.

When the Grade four pupil’s body was found, it was bruised, with some body parts missing, including his ears, right hand, nose and upper lip, Ndobe said.

According to Sithole’s mother, he went missing after school. His stepfather, however, who allegedly physically abused the boy, said he went missing on his way to school, and never returned home.

“It was revealed that the boy had a history of physical abuse by his step-father, which was reported to the local social workers. The parents were attending counselling sessions offered by social workers,” Ndobe said.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation, and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist police can contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bilankulu on 083 757 8111.

