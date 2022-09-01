More then 30 suspected zama zamas arrested in Benoni

Faizel Patel

Gauteng police have arrested more than 30 suspected illegal miners in Benoni on the East Rand.

The zama zamas were arrested on Thursday, during Operation O Kae Molao led by Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the suspected illegal miners who are aged between 13 and 54 were found with explosives and other equipment used for illegal mining.

“The police destroyed the structures used as workshops and hiding places by the illegal miners. The suspects will be charged under legislation related to illegal mining activities and illegal possession of explosives, among other crimes.

“They will be processed by the Department of Home Affairs as they are all suspected to be undocumented foreign nationals.”

Masondo said the multidisciplinary operation started with the tracing of wanted suspects in the province.

“More than 1050 people who have been on the run after committing crime that includes gender-based violence were traced and arrested.”

“In the second phase of the operation, police conducted a roadblock in Benoni, where two cars with engine numbers tampered with were impounded. Seven illegal liquor outlets regarded as generators of crime were closed down,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that disruption of illegal mining operations was the third phase of the operation and also took place in other districts around Gauteng.

On Tuesday, two suspected illegal miners were arrested for murder and ten others for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The illegal miners were handcuffed in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg.

Police were conducting an operation on zama zamas when they were notified about an act of vigilantism at Bhongweni in Randfontein.

Masondo said on arrival, officers rescued two people who were being assaulted by a group of suspected zama zamas.

The suspected illegal miners are expected to appear at the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

