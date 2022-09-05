PODCAST: Bullying – confronting the scourge

Stephen Tau

Bullying is considered to be an aggressive behaviour where a person or a group of people in positions of power deliberately intimidate and abuse others.

For many years now, we have heard about pupils in schools being bullied by their peers, and this kind of behaviour also affects adults as it also extends to workplaces.

In some instances, victims of bullying have gone to the extent of committing suicide.

Having a better understanding of bullying can help you identify children who need help – whether they are the one being bullied or doing the bullying.

In an incident which happened a few months ago, a Grade 10 pupil from a school in Soweto was stabbed. The deceased was reportedly stabbed four times by a Grade 9 pupil during a fight.

This is not the only incident, this year as another pupil was stabbed by his peer at a school following an argument.

These incidents have also been on the rise in recent years, particularly in Gauteng with the provincial MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi being forced to rush to different schools where such incidents were reported.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited a motivational speaker Shakes Dlutu – who has in the past held successful programmes to curb bullying, to unpack this worrying subject matter.

