Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing partner over his phone call with ‘other woman’

A Free State woman is facing a few years in prison if found guilty of stabbing her partner for allegedly cheating.

This was revealed by Sergeant Josephine Rani in a statement on Monday after the 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her partner on Saturday, 3 September 2022, just before 8am.

“It is alleged that the couple was together when the woman heard a phone conversation between her partner and the alleged other girlfriend. An argument ensued between them, which led to the couple becoming physical. The woman came across a knife and stabbed the boyfriend in the chest,” said Sergeant Rani.

The 30-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident that could have been avoided, a 41-year-old man engaged in a fight with his 31-year-old neighbour in the early hours of Monday morning, which led to fatalities to both neighbours, who are also reportedly known to be friends.

The incident took place in Boschfontein outside Schoemansdal, near Komatipoort.

“Schoemansdal police received a call from the local hospital that two males, one with bruises on his face, fractured jaw and hand, and the other one was hacked on his head, with an axe. They both succumbed to their injuries. On the police’s arrival it was established that both victims lived as neighbours and friends in Boschfontein,” said Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

It is currently unclear what might have sparked the commotion, but a police investigation is underway.

The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has regarded the incident as regrettable and appealed to community members to seek for professional help rather than resort to violent behaviour.

“Violence is not even a point to consider especially amongst neighbours or friends who experience differences. The two deaths could have been avoided,” said the general.