One suspect shot dead, another wounded following farm attack

Faizel Patel

Police have shot dead one suspect and wounded another following a brutal farm attack at Dwaalboom outside Thabazimbi.

It is understood an unknown number of suspects entered the Dwaalboom Vygeboompoort farm house at about 2am on Tuesday and killed the 68-year-old farmer and injured his wife by burning her with unknown object.

The criminals then ransacked the house and took two plasma television sets, firearms, cellphones, tools and other items before loading the items into the couple’s VW Amarok and fleeing the scene.

ALSO READ: Foreign national nabbed with cocaine worth over R2 million

Police received information about the suspected stolen vehicle, matching the description of the one that was robbed on a farm at Dwaalboom earlier, around Bela Bela.

Spokesperson brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the vehicle was spotted being driven along Potgieter Street and the members ordered the driver to pull over.

#sapsLIM PC, Lt Gen Hadebe hails swift police action following a house robbery in which a 68yr-old #farmer was killed and his wife injured on a #farm at Dwaalboom, Thabazimbi early this morning. 1 Suspect fatally shot & accomplice arrested #RuralSafety MEhttps://t.co/w5753Qu0S8 pic.twitter.com/uHjow3AfGk— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) September 6, 2022

The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. One of the suspects was fatally shot and the second one was injured and arrested. The vehicle, five firearms including a toy gun, live rounds of ammunition, two plasma TV sets, two cellphones and tools were recovered.”

“Both suspects have been identified and are believed to have been employed at the same farm. Police investigations are unfolding to determine if additional suspects were also involved,” Mojapelo said.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the swift reaction of the Police following the robbery.

The farmer has been identified as Mr MG Richter.

During the release of the Quarter One Crime Statistics 2022/2023 last month, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that farm murders showed a decrease compared to the same comparative period.

Farmers have been vulnerable to attacks in South Africa.

Last year there were 59 farm murders and 395 farm attacks but the hallmark of most of them is the horrific brutality.

ALSO READ: Two people arrested for fire at Legal Practice Council in Pretoria