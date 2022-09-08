Stephen Tau
8 Sep 2022
333 deaths and 4170 assault cases against cops – Blame poor training, lack of leadership

The IPID's annual report for 2020/2021 shows some concerning trends, but as long as there is a lack of decisive leadership, little will change.

The levels of crime in South Africa have reached crisis level and urgent attention is needed to address this scourge, especially considering the number of South African Police Service (SAPS) members who have in recent times found themselves on the wrong side of the law. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate annual report for the period 2020/21, shows that the IPID had investigated 5 998 cases which involved members of the SAPS. One of the most notable recent cases where some police officials are implicated in alleged wrongdoing, is the Phala Phala farm scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

