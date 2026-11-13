46-year-old arrested for alleged threats against Western Cape’s premier Alan Winde

According to Saps, the messages allegedly contained threats directed at the premier, as well as a direct threat to shoot the complainant.

A 46-year-old man was arrested by police after he was found with threatening messages directed at Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

This arrest follows an investigation into intimidating messages the complainant received on 17 October 2026.

Alleged threats against Winde

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) the messages allegedly contained threats directed at the premier, as well as a direct threat to shoot the complainant.

Detectives from the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit worked closely with Crime Intelligence to pursue several investigative leads to identify and trace the suspect.

After gathering and analysing relevant information, detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

Arrested

The suspect was arrested at approximately 3:30am on Friday, 13 November 2026, at a premises in Kensington, Cape Town.

Police seized a cellphone believed to have been used in the commission of the offence.

The suspect faces charges relating to intimidation and contraventions of the Cybercrimes Act, 19 of 2020.

Charges and court

He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Western Cape police members said that they take threats and intimidation seriously, particularly where they are intended to undermine the safety of individuals or public representatives.

Saps concluded by warning that they will investigate such conduct through the appropriate legal processes.