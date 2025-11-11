Crime

AKA-Tibz murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA from eSwatini [VIDEO]

By Enkosi Selane

11 November 2025

09:55 am

The Ndimande brothers are wanted on three separate cases, all involving murder and attempted murder.

AKA-Tibz murder: Lamola approves extradition request for eSwatini brothers

Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande were arrested by the Royal eSwatini Police and Interpol on 24 February. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The Ndimande brothers, who are suspected to be involved in the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, arrived in South Africa on Tuesday after their extradition from eSwatini.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are set to stand trial in Durban.

Their extradition comes after a year-long legal battle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the pair were received by a high-risk team and would be arrested immediately upon arrival.

The Ndimande brothers are wanted on three separate cases, all involving murder and attempted murder charges. According to Mathe, they are facing approximately 27 charges in total.

Watch: Ndimande brothers arriving at the King Shaka International Airport

This is a developing story.

