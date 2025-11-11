AKA-Tibz murder case: Ndimande brothers arrive in SA from eSwatini [VIDEO]

The Ndimande brothers are wanted on three separate cases, all involving murder and attempted murder.

The Ndimande brothers, who are suspected to be involved in the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, arrived in South Africa on Tuesday after their extradition from eSwatini.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande are set to stand trial in Durban.

Their extradition comes after a year-long legal battle.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the pair were received by a high-risk team and would be arrested immediately upon arrival.

The Ndimande brothers are wanted on three separate cases, all involving murder and attempted murder charges. According to Mathe, they are facing approximately 27 charges in total.

Watch: Ndimande brothers arriving at the King Shaka International Airport

BREAKING NEWS | The two Ndimande brothers wanted for the murder of SA rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane have arrived in KZN from Eswatini, and will be charged. pic.twitter.com/gJDzbv1gkF — SABC News (@SABCNews) November 11, 2025

This is a developing story.