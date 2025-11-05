AKA-Tibz murder suspects to be extradited next week

The Ndimande brothers will be handed over to South African police next week after dropping their extradition appeal in eSwatini.

The two brothers arrested in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will be handed over to the police next week, after dropping their appeal against extradition from eSwatini.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed it received a surrender order from the eSwatini government. The order is for Siyabonga Gezani and Malusi Dave Ndimande.

South African authorities are pursuing the Ndimande brothers for several crimes. These include the murders of Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Talks to arrange Ndimande brothers’ handover underway

They face 24 charges relating to three cases. The charges include conspiracy to commit murder, murder, and attempted murder. They also face charges of unlawful possession of automatic firearms and ammunition.

“The Saps thus confirms that it is finalising logistical arrangements to execute the order on Tuesday, 11 November 2025,” Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola thanked the eSwatini authorities for their cooperation with South Africa. He said they helped apprehend the pair and ensured their return to face justice.

“The Saps remains confident that it has a watertight case against the pair,” Mathe added.

“Interpol South Africa and Interpol Eswatini are in talks to arrange the handing over of the two wanted brothers.”

In August, the Manzini Magistrate’s Court approved the extradition of the brothers to South Africa. However, they appealed the ruling.

Extradition appeal dropped

The brothers abandoned their extradition appeal on Monday, 3 November.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed receipt of the brothers’ official extradition order.

Consequently, the acting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of eSwatini has granted the extradition order.

“The department has received confirmation that the pair will be brought back to South Africa on 11 November 2025 to stand trial on charges that include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition,” the minister’s spokesperson Terrence Manase said.

Saps will coordinate all logistical arrangements for their handover and collection through established diplomatic and law enforcement channels.

“Further details regarding their court appearance in KwaZulu-Natal will be confirmed upon their arrival in South Africa,” Manase added.

Case mentioned at parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption

Last month, suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya spoke to parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption.

He said the police investigating his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were “good” initially. Tensions arose later during the investigation into Forbes’ murder.

He recalled that former police minister Bheki Cele questioned whether police had arrested the correct suspects.

Although he assured Cele that this was the case, the then minister still requested a briefing. Sibiya then contacted the KZN deputy police commissioner, as Mkhwanazi was usually busy.

