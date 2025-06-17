Alleged Northdale teacher arrested for running bogus matric school

More than 100 completed matric examination papers were found in the suspect's possession.

A Northdale man has been arrested on charges of fraud, forgery and uttering, and theft by false pretences after allegedly operating a bogus finishing school that scammed adult students seeking matric qualifications.

The students who fell for the scam were unaware that the school was illegal.

According to the Mi7 National Group, the arrest, which took place on Friday, 13 June, was the result of a multi-intelligence-led operation.

The operation was reportedly conducted by Pietermaritzburg Police in collaboration with Mi7 Crime Intelligence & Investigations, the uMgungundlovu District Crime Intelligence unit, Mountain Rise Visible Policing, and the KZN Department of Education.

Matric makeshift classroom discovery

When the combined investigative team arrived at the Innes Avenue address, they discovered what appeared to be a legitimate educational setup.

A residential room had been transformed into a classroom complete with desks and a whiteboard where lessons were being conducted.

“They found a group of pupils, aged between 23 and 50, writing their matric examinations. Unbeknownst to them, the papers they were writing were fraudulent,” said Mi7 National group director Colin David.

The suspect, believed to be a former educator, though this has not been immediately verified, had been charging admission and examination fees to approximately three dozen students who trusted him to provide legitimate matric education services.

Matric fraud evidence seized

During the search of the premises, investigators uncovered extensive evidence of the fraudulent operation.

“In his possession, the team found more than 100 matric exam papers already completed, fraudulent letters of admission containing falsified details and signatures, falsified documents, and a receipt book for payments from pupils – among others,” David revealed.

The team also discovered various fraudulent documents and a receipt book documenting payments collected from unsuspecting students who believed they were investing in their legitimate educational advancement.

David praised the coordinated effort that led to the successful arrest.

“We commend the extensive effort by all role players which led to the arrest,” he said.

Students left in limbo

The Citizen’s sister paper, The Witness, reported that the scammed learners had been writing their last exam paper, a Business Studies paper.

According to information given to The Witness, the police halted the make-shift exam and collected the pupils’ exam material as evidence.

One student reportedly revealed that their relative was also a former student who received their matric certificate from this school, which led them to assume it was legitimate.

Furthermore, the students reportedly stated that they were given Department of Education examination numbers, textbooks, past exam papers, and other study materials.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Theniswa Ngcobo confirmed that Mountain Rise police have arrested the 45-year-old.

“The suspect will appear before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Ngcobo.

