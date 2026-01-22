Alleged sex offender kills two teachers in Eastern Cape school shooting

A former teacher accused of sexual assault forced his way into Ntabankulu Primary School, fatally shot two teachers, injured another and then killed himself.

There were chaotic scenes at Ntabankulu Primary School in Ntabankulu, Eastern Cape, after a fatal shooting left two teachers dead and another injured.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education said two teachers died at the scene, while another is receiving medical attention.

Lungisile Mzanywa, head of communications at Ntabankulu Local Municipality, described the traumatic experiences of children and teachers during the shooting incident, with children running out of the school and trying to stop cars for help.

“It was a very chaotic situation, and as things stand, parents are trying to locate their children across the town, across the shops in town, along the road. So it was very chaotic and a very traumatic experience for the children,” Mzanywa told the SABC.

Ex-teacher cut into school and shot teachers

The South African Police Service (Saps) said that at about 12pm, a former teacher of the school forcibly gained entry to the premises by cutting through the perimeter fence.

He was out on bail for sexual assault charges involving pupils.

Mzanywa said the school barred the former teacher from visiting or entering the premises due to rape allegations.

“The suspect proceeded directly to the school kitchen, where he opened fire on three educators. Following this, the suspect shot and killed himself,” Saps spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.

Police said the suspect died at the scene.

Shooting suspect in breach of bail conditions

Mzanywa said a full investigation into the circumstances of the attack is underway, including the suspect’s breach of bail conditions.

“The scene has been cordoned off for processing by forensic experts,” he added.

Acting provincial commissioner in the Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the killed teachers.

“Our thoughts are also with the injured victims, and we wish them a full recovery. We condemn this violent act in the strongest terms,” Kupiso said.

Traumatic experience for pupils

Mzanywa expressed concern about the impact of the shooting on the pupils and the need to understand the circumstances of the attack.

“They were crying, but assistance is being given to the educator and also family members,” he said.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) said one of the injured teachers died while receiving medical treatment, while healthcare workers admitted another to Ntabankulu Medical Centre.

“This shootout occurred around lunchtime while all educators were in the school’s staff room. The assailant also killed himself after committing the ordeal inside the school premises,” the department said.

Psychosocial support for school

ECDoE head of department, Sharon Maasdorp, condemned the incident and activated psychosocial support for both pupils and teachers.

“As the sector, we send our condolences to the bereaved families. We will ensure that the Alfred Ndzo East education district provides counselling and debriefing to the bereaved families and learners,” Maasdorp said.

Police are at the school processing the scene, and the school will resume next week on Monday.

