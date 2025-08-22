ANC councillor’s assistant murdered in Gqeberha, minutes before Justice Minister’s visit

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 47-year-old woman was shot dead in New Brighton, Eastern Cape, just 30 minutes before Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s visit to the area.

It is understood that the woman, who worked as an assistant to one of the ANC councillors in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, was killed on Thursday at about 8am while waiting at a property on Dubula Street in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said they have launched a manhunt for the suspects following the fatal shooting in New Brighton.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was waiting for the owner to open the security gate to access her vehicle parked inside the premises when she was approached by unknown suspects who shot her. She sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

“A case of murder has been registered for investigation by the Saps New Brighton detectives. The motive for the shooting is not yet known and forms a critical part of the investigation,” Gantana said.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said ANC Nelson Mandela regional task team officials, together with Kubayi, and provincial executive committee deployees, visited the home of the late ward councillor’s assistant.

“As the ANC, we are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. The deceased was not only a dedicated servant to the councillor and the community, but also a mother and wife whose life was cut short in a senseless act of violence.

“We have conveyed our heartfelt condolences to her grieving family and assured them of the ANC’s support during this painful period. We stand firmly with the family, friends, and comrades in mourning her untimely passing,” Lobishe said.

Lobishe said the murder committed in Women’s Month is an “affront to the values” the ANC holds dear as a movement and as a society.

“We therefore call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to apprehend those responsible and ensure that justice is served without delay.”

Kubayi also called for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

During Kubayi’s visit, she called for urgent interventions to address challenges at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha.

Kubayi raised concerns about the state of safety in the country’s courts, saying that in less than a year, three prosecutors were killed in the Eastern Cape alone.

“One of the first, most important things is to make sure that we have court systems that work. Prosecutors who have to fight for these cases need to be protected, otherwise we’d compromise the cases if prosecutors cannot do the work without fear or favour.”

Police have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who might have information that can lead to the identification and arrest of the suspects to come forward.

Information can be communicated to the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Ryan van Eck, at 083 469 4371.

The public can also call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS App to send information. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

