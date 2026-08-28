Three armed suspects killed in Eastern Cape police shootout

Three unlicensed firearms, including two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and a shotgun with no serial number, were recovered.

A high‑stakes police operation in the Eastern Cape ended in a deadly shootout when three armed suspects opened fire on South African Police Service (Saps) members and were killed in the exchange, leaving officers uninjured and unlicensed firearms and ammunition seized at the scene.

The incident occurred in Mqanduli on the evening of 26 August 2026 during an intelligence-driven operation by a multi-disciplinary police team.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said members of the Commander’s Recce Team, Mthatha Crime Intelligence, Provincial Head Office Crime Intelligence, and the OR Tambo Tactical Response Team acted on follow-up information regarding armed males in the Mqanduli area.

Shootout

Gantana said the information led the team to a homestead in Khovoti Locality, Lucwecwe Administrative Area in Mqanduli.

“Upon arrival, the team knocked on a house at the homestead and announced their presence. Instead of an audible response, shots were fired from inside the dwelling towards the police members.

“The Saps members returned fire, wounding all three suspects. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded and certified the three suspects deceased at the scene. No Saps members sustained any injuries,” Gantana said.

Identities

Gantana added that the deceased are adult males from the Magutywa Location, KuTsolo, aged between 40 and 46.

“Their identities are known to the investigating team, but are not being disclosed at this stage of the investigation.”

Gantana said three unlicensed firearms, including two pistols with their serial numbers filed off and a shotgun with no serial number, were recovered from the scene.

“Ammunition was also seized as exhibits. All exhibits were processed by the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC).”

Ipid

Gantana said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was summoned to the scene in line with prescribed procedures.

An inquest docket, as well as a case of attack on police, has been opened at Mqanduli SAPS for further investigation.