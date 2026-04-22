Arrest in Soshanguve murder sparks calls for stronger GBV action

The discovery of the victim's body has renewed concerns about rising violence against women.

Though experts applauded the swift reaction by Rietgat police to arrest a suspect linked to the disappearance and murder of a young woman, many feel more should be done to fight gender-based violence.

Tshwane district police spokesperson Captain J van Dyk said police arrested a suspect yesterday, after an 18-year-old’s body was discovered in a shallow grave on Saturday.

Community discovery leads to investigation

Van Dyk said her body was found by community members who gathered at a residence in Block V, Soshanguve, after she was reported missing on 2 April.

“While searching the premises, they identified a suspicious area at the back of the property among garden refuse, which appeared to have been disturbed. Upon further inspection, community members uncovered what appeared to be a shallow grave, where human remains were subsequently discovered,” Van Dyk said.

“Rietgat police were immediately notified and responded to the scene. Crime scene management experts, with search and rescue personnel, were summoned to assist with the processing of the scene and the recovery of the remains.”

Suspect arrested as probe continues

The deceased has since been positively identified by the family.

“Preliminary investigations led to the identification of a suspect, who has been arrested on a charge of murder. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Investigations are ongoing,” Van Dyk added.

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice head of department Witness Maluleke said the outcome of this case suggests an effective working relationship between local police and community members can yield better results.

“This practice should be maintained to work against the reportedly failing partnership between the two parties,” he added.

Calls for stronger measures amid concerns over rising missing persons cases

Maluleke said many troubling criminal acts occur in Tshwane and surrounding areas, therefore swift actions of this nature were ppreciated for the enhancement of law enforcement.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the swift action by the police is commendable. However, a growing number of people are declared missing each year.

“The Saps Crime Stop website contains a long list of missing persons. This leads me to ask what the police’s long-term plan of action is and what practical steps are being taken to prevent these horrible crimes?”

Van Graan said police and community stakeholders must work together to devise a plan of action which focuses on prevention, especially as crimes against women and children remain on the rise.