One arrested for deadly house robbery in Tembisa Extension.

Four suspects allegedly forced their way into the family home with an axe on Sunday morning.

Gauteng police have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the brutal attack on a family of three in Tembisa, Gauteng.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Maokeng Extension, when four suspects allegedly forced their way into the family’s home using an axe.

Fatal robbery

The husband, who was a principal, was shot and killed during the attack, while his wife and son were assaulted.

The suspects robbed the victims of laptops, cellphones and cash.

More arrests expected

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that one suspect was arrested on Sunday night.

“The investigation team followed up on leads, which led to the arrest of the suspect at his home. More arrests are expected as investigations continue.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 17 December 2025,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Parys shooting

Meanwhile, two suspects have been shot dead during a high-speed chase in the Free State.

It is understood that the shootout occurred with Gauteng police and private security in Parys early on Monday morning.

The suspects were allegedly dressed in South African Police Service (Saps) uniform.

Officers also recovered firearms and blue lights.

Intelligence operation

Nevhuhulwi said an operations team comprising various police units in Gauteng, including tactical response, traffic airwing, counter-intelligence, and private security companies, acted on intelligence information about a VW Golf 7 vehicle involved in blue-light robberies.

“The team strategically placed themselves, and the vehicle was spotted driving on R59 road fitted with blue lights. As police attempted to stop it, the vehicle sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and a shootout between the suspects and the police.

“The suspects’ vehicle lost control and collided with a fence in the Parys area. Two suspects dressed in police uniforms were found dead in the car. The team further recovered two unlicensed firearms with ammunition, Saps uniform with insignia, blue lights, sirens and false registration numbers,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi said a preliminary investigation indicates that the suspects have been involved in blue-light robberies on the R59 and other roads between Gauteng and the Free State.

