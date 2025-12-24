Arrests shadow DJ Warras’ funeral

The former 5FM DJ was laid to rest on Tuesday, a week after he was gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD.

Police arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, a day before his funeral in Johannesburg yesterday.

Stock, was gunned down on 16 December in broad daylight in the Johannesburg CBD after he was approached by three suspects.

Suspects due to appear in court

On Monday, police spokesperson Brenda Muridili confirmed that two persons of interest who were brought in for questioning on Monday have been detained and will be charged with the murder of Stock.

They are due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today.

Also earlier this week, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed a 32-year-old has been linked to the Saulsville tavern murders earlier this month, where 12 were shot and killed.

“Information was followed up about the suspect who left Johannesburg and travelled to Limpopo.

“Gauteng crime intelligence shared that information with police officers in Limpopo and tracking teams identified the vehicle with the suspect in it and managed to corner the suspect at Shell Ultra City just outside Polokwane, where he was found with an unlicensed firearm and 12 rounds of ammunition,” she added.

Muridili confirmed that the investigation remains active as authorities search for additional accomplices.

Murdered for ‘stand against criminality’

ActionSA’s Dereleen James welcomed the arrest of the two suspects in connection with the murder of Stock last week.

She commended the members of the South African Police Service for working around the clock to ensure the swift apprehension of the suspects.

“As a clearer picture emerges through ongoing investigations, initial indications support the suspicion that Stock was murdered for his stand against the criminality that has taken root across Johannesburg’s CBD, particularly the hijacking of buildings,” she said.

James said ActionSA calls on the criminal justice system to throw the book at the arrested suspects and at any others who may still be apprehended, ensuring that the killers rot in prison without being afforded the opportunity to seek parole.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said police’s quick action in this matter can be applauded; however, many other cases remain unsolved over long periods of time.

Van Graan said the police’s response shows what can be accomplished if swift action is taken.

“However, these arrests must still be prosecuted.

“The question remains as to whether the rest of the criminal justice system will respond just as swiftly, or whether these matters will be dragged out for years in courts.

“A quick arrest does not always lead to a successful prosecution. Often, in the pressure and rush to arrest suspects, prosecution is compromised,” she added.

Further leads expected

Rural criminologist Witness Maluleke said the arrests indicate police detectives are hard at work and their current successes in preliminary investigations are highly commendable.

“It is hoped that the mentioned arrests will provide additional links to suspects so more arrests are made,” he added.

Maluleke said he believed the cases in question were committed by a group of well-organised criminals, who planned and executed them with precision.

“It was not accomplished by a single perpetrator. More revelations will be witnessed during the follow-up and concluding investigation phases,” he added.

