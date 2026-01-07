Baby fighting for life in hospital, father dead in Fordsburg shooting

The suspects fled the scene.

A two-year-old baby boy is fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting in central Johannesburg.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in Fordsburg on Tuesday.

The baby was wounded when his 38-year-old father was shot dead in a suspected hit on the corner of Gillies Street and Mint Street by unknown assailants.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen that the Provincial Police Tracing Team has been tasked with tracing two wanted suspects allegedly involved in the shooting that left the father dead and the child injured.

“It is reported that the suspects approached the victim and one of them allegedly fired several shots towards the victim, who at the time was carrying a two-year-old boy. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark coloured Mazda 2.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the child was taken to hospital for a gunshot wound treatment,” Masondo said.

Motive

Masondo added that police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“The motive for the shooting is under investigation.”

Mob justice

Meanwhile, Limpopo police are investigating an incident in which two suspects were assaulted by community members, resulting in one suspect dying.

The incident occurred at rental rooms in Manapyane village on Sunday, at approximately 9:30pm.

Police guard

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the other suspect remains in hospital under police guard.

“It is alleged that three victims, two females and one male, were accosted inside a room by an African male suspect wearing a balaclava and allegedly armed with a firearm, who demanded money and cellphones.

“One of the victims managed to escape and alerted community members, who responded and apprehended two suspects. The suspects were allegedly assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

“They were transported to a local hospital for medical attention, where one later succumbed to the injuries,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said police have opened cases of attempted house robbery and murder.

