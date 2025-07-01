Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar found after kidnapping ordeal

Police also arrested a 37-year-old woman.

A 12-day-old baby who was kidnapped from a shopping mall in Cape Town has been found and reunited with his mother.

Police also arrested a 37-year-old woman on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of the little baby, Mogamat Imaad Shamar.

Baby found

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick C. van Wyk said a multi-disciplinary crime combating team comprising the Provincial Organised Crime: Anti Kidnapping Investigation, Crime Intelligence, Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit worked tirelessly to find the baby

Van Wyk said a case of kidnapping was registered with Bellville Saps on Saturday.

“Owing to the meticulous investigation and the analytical approach to the information at their disposal, the team pounced on an address in Honolulu Street in Tafelsig on Monday, 30 June 2025, where they found the child and in the process detained a 37-year-old female for kidnapping.

“Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ court on the mentioned charge,” Van Wyk said.

Kidnapping

Police said the mother of the baby was at a local shopping complex in Bellville when she became nauseous.

She left the child in the care of a woman who was with her when she went to the bathroom.

Upon her return, the mother could not locate the woman and her baby. She reported the incident to Bellville Saps for further investigation.

Kamogelo Baukudi

Meanwhile, the case involving a 42-year-old police officer and five of his co-accused linked to the kidnapping of a 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi suffered a setback.

Nzima Adoons was supposed to appear with his co-accused before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

However, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the matter could not proceed as the ongoing investigation is yet to link his co-accused to the alleged crime of kidnapping and extortion.

The bail application was postponed to 3 July.

Baukudi, a grade 11 pupil from Martie du Plessis School, was found alive early on Friday morning, six weeks after he went missing.

