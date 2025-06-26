‘Barbarism and brutality’: Burnt body found in Mahikeng field sparks vigilante killing fears

Police discovered the burnt body on Wednesday afternoon and believe it was an act of vigilantism.

North West police have launched an investigation into the death of an unidentified female after they discovered her burnt body in an open field near Mmabatho in Mahikeng on Wednesday.

The body, found along Vryhof Road at around 4.30pm, had pieces of burnt tyres around the neck and waist. Police believe she was killed in what looks like an act of vigilantism.

A call for tip-offs and more info

“Investigation into the matter continues and the police request anyone with information that can assist in resolving this mystery to contact the investigating officers, Captain Ompolokile Letebele, on 082 416 3749 or Sergeant Pitso Kgetsana, on 079 897 1858,” police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

“The South African Police Service Crime Stop can be called on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via the MySAPS app. Information received will be treated with strictest confidentiality.”

‘Barbarism and brutality’

The North West acting provincial commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, warned that police will not tolerate acts of vigilantism as they could make way for anarchy and lawlessness to replace law, order and peaceful co-existence amongst the community.

“Extra judicial killings, regardless of the complaints or allegations of wrongful conduct, threaten the authority of the state and the credibility of the entire criminal justice system to maintain public order and to enforce the law,” Asenang said.

“Barbarism and brutality should never be excused, countenanced and be justified under any circumstances, and the police must act swiftly and decisively to restore public trust, confidence and respect for the rule of law by all,” he concluded.

Three bodies found in the Western Cape

The discovery comes just a few hours after Western Cape police found the bodies of three men, aged between 26 and 35, in another apparent vigilante-style attack in the Samora Machel informal settlement.

Police discovered the bodies in different locations in close proximity to each other at around 8am on Wednesday.

“Preliminary information indicates that the victims were allegedly accused by community members of being armed robbers and were subsequently targeted and killed in what appears to be a vigilante-style attack,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

“Although post-mortem examinations will confirm the exact cause of death, it is suspected that the victims were fatally assaulted.”

