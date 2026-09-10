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Be careful on FB Marketplace: Thieves get life imprisonment for robbery gone wrong

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By Thembeka Mda

2 minute read

10 September 2026

01:13 pm

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Investigations stemmed from five cases between November 2021 and March 2022.

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Members of a gang that preyed on innocent shoppers through online advertisements were this week sentenced by the Gauteng High Court sitting in Ga-Rankuwa, with two receiving life imprisonment.

Investigations stemmed from five cases between November 2021 and March 2022.

How the syndicate operated

The court heard how the gang lured their victims through advertisements posted on Facebook Marketplace, before robbing them of their belongings, such as vehicles and other valuables.

The group operated as an organised crime syndicate, with each member having a role, including advertising items for sale, contacting potential victims, arranging meetings, and providing directions to designated meeting points.

During one incident on 28 November 2021, a victim who had read their advert for an ice cream machine travelled to Winterveld to meet with the suspects.

Upon arriving, the victim met a young boy who led him to a secluded area. He was then confronted by a group of armed suspects, and they instructed him to exit his vehicle.

During this incident, the victim tried to defend himself, but he was overpowered and eventually shot repeatedly in the stomach. He later succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Members of the Gauteng Provincial Organised Crime Unit conducted a search operation in Winterveld on 12 March 2022 and arrested Sifiso Maseko (31), Thapelo Ngwenya (33), Kabelo Joseph Ngwenya (33), and Ntsindiso Alfred Mtunzini (34).

The suspects faced charges that include murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Sentencing:

On Tuesday, the court sentenced Maseko to life imprisonment and 60 years’ direct imprisonment, Ngwenya to life imprisonment and 75 years direct imprisonment, and Mtunzini to 15 years direct imprisonment.

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Ngwenya was found not guilty.

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