Bloody weekend in Western Cape: 13 killed in a spate of shootings

Saps assured the affected communities that every available resource will be utilised to trace and apprehend those responsible.

It has been a bloody weekend in the Western Cape after at least 13 people were killed in separate shootings in the province.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape is investigating two separate shooting incidents in Makhaza and Endlovini, Harare, in which six men were killed within hours of each other.

Shootings

In the first incident, three men aged between 20 and 24 were shot and killed inside an informal dwelling in Khonkxa Street, Makhaza, on Sunday evening at about 7:30pm

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Trau said family members reportedly heard gunshots and found the victims with gunshot wounds inside the structure.

“In a second incident, three adult males in their thirties were shot at a shebeen in Endlovini during the early hours of Monday morning) at about 01:38. The victims later succumbed to their injuries at a medical facility.

“The suspects in both incidents fled the scenes and are yet to be arrested, while the motives remain under investigation,” Traut said.

Investigations

Traut added that Saps management has assured the affected communities that every available resource will be utilised to trace and apprehend those responsible.

“A team of experienced detectives attached to the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit has been tasked to pursue all available leads and ensure that the perpetrators are brought before court.

“Police deployments and operations have also been increased in the affected areas to stabilise the situation and prevent further violence,” Traut said.

Weekend shootings

On Friday and Saturday, seven people were killed in multiple shootings in several areas

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the provincial serious violent crime detectives have launched a manhunt for suspects believed to be behind the several shooting incidents that occurred in Khayamandi on Friday evening and one on Saturday morning.

“The five incidents left seven people dead. Official police reports indicate that one incident occurred in Mgabadeli, where a 46-year-old man was shot and killed after he returned from work, allegedly by three gunmen who fled thereafter.

“In Thubelisha, two males aged 27 and 32 were also shot by yet-to-be identified gunmen at approximately 21:00,” Potelwa said.

Bodies

Meanwhile, in Fire Street, police discovered the bodies of a 27-year-old man and a woman aged 26 in a shack with gunshot wounds at 9:10pm.

Potelwa said police on patrol were flagged down and alerted to another incident in Luyolo Street between the shacks, where they discovered the body of a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, police were called out to 7th Avenue, where the body of a 37-year-old man was also discovered with gunshot wounds.

Motives

Potelwa said the motive for the shooting incidents is the subject of a police investigation currently underway.

She added that no arrests have been made.