Body of missing KZN businessman found with gunshot wound in Riverview

Shurren was last spotted the night before his body was discovered.

A self-employed businessman reported missing from Trenance Park has been found dead on an embankment in Riverview, KwaZulu-Natal.

Navin Shurren, 50, was found deceased on Estuary Drive in Riverview early on Tuesday morning.

Shurren was found with a gunshot wound to the head. His vehicle is missing.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said officers were alerted shortly after dawn.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6.22am following reports of an unresponsive male,” Balram said.

He added that on arrival, reaction officers located the businessman lying face down on an embankment, dressed in a cream jacket and navy blue pants.

Gunshot wound to the head confirmed at the scene

Upon assessing Shurren, officers found he was unresponsive and had sustained a fatal injury.

Balram confirmed the nature of the wound.

“Upon assessment, he was unresponsive and had sustained a gunshot wound to the head,” he said.

It was members of the public heading to work who first stumbled upon the body.

“Members of the public discovered the body while proceeding to work and alerted first responders,” Balram said.

Shurren was last seen leaving a petrol station

Balram said Shurren was last spotted the night before his body was discovered.

“Navin Shurren was last seen on Monday night at approximately 22.28 departing a service station,” Balram said.

At the time of his disappearance, Shurren was driving a white Chevrolet Utility van with the registration CT 96 XT ZN.

Balram noted that some of his belongings remain unaccounted for.

“His cellphone had been switched off since his disappearance. His vehicle has not been located,” he said.