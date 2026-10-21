Bomb threat sparks major security operation at King Phalo Airport

An anonymous caller using a private number contacted authorities and alleged that a bomb was on board the aircraft.

A bomb threat triggered a major security operation at King Phalo Airport on Wednesday.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape confirmed that a bomb threat was reported on an aircraft carrying 184 passengers.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said an anonymous caller using a private number contacted authorities and alleged that a bomb was on board the aircraft.

“Saps can confirm that a call was received from an unknown caller using a private number, alleging the presence of a bomb on the aircraft.” Security protocols

Authorities isolated and secured the aircraft in line with standard aviation security protocols while emergency teams were deployed to assess the threat. All 184 passengers on board safely disembarked without incident.

“The aircraft is currently being held as part of standard security protocols. All 184 passengers on board have safely disembarked.” Investigation

Gantana said a multidisciplinary team was activated and sent to the airport to secure the scene and conduct an investigation.

“The operation includes members of the Bomb Disposal Unit, K9 Explosive Detection Dogs, Hostage Negotiators, Disaster Management officials, Airport Security personnel, and Emergency Medical Services.”

Authorities have established a security perimeter around the aircraft while specialists work to assess the threat’s credibility.

Gantana said investigations into the source of the bomb threat are under way and efforts are being made to trace the anonymous caller responsible for the alert.

“The public is advised not to speculate and to allow security agencies to conduct their work without interference,” she added.

Police said no further information was available at this stage and that they would provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Gantana added that the scene remains under the control of the relevant authorities as security teams continue to assess the situation.