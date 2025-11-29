Boy finds mother stabbed to death at Free State home

Mpho Gladys Nkhobo's body was discovered by her 10-year-old son on Saturday with a knife still embedded in her chest.

Police have made an arrest after a small boy found the body of his murdered mother at their home in the Free State.

The woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who is set to appear in the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

South Africa is currently observing its annual 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and femicide, with acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia stating on Friday that 11 564 cases of murder had been reported between April and September this year.

Woman stabbed in chest

Police were called to the scene of the murder on Saturday morning after the 46-year-old victim was found in a shack in Phomolong.

Police state that the body of Mpho Gladys Nkhobo was first discovered by her 10-year-old son, who then informed family members.

“When he entered the shack, he was allegedly met by the shocking discovery of his mother’s body lying on the floor with a knife embedded in her chest.

“It is further alleged that the 10-year-old boy removed the knife from the victim’s chest and ran to inform his uncle about the discovery,” stated Free State police.

The woman’s 49-year-old boyfriend was arrested later on Saturday near Ventersburg and will appear in court on Monday.

“The motive for the murder will form part of police investigations,” police concluded.

Domestic violence tips

As part of an anti-domestic violence awareness campaign, police released tips to help women who may be stuck in an abusive relationship.

Police advised women anticipating violence to avoid confrontations in rooms with a single entry point and avoid rooms that contain potential weapons.

“Keep money in a safe place for public transport and have a bag of clothes for yourself and your children, and keep that in a safe place.

“If you are planning to leave, leave when your partner is not around and take the children with you,” the police advised.

