Braamfischerville teen hacked to death: Police launch manhunt

Police received a report of a death at a local clinic at about 10:35am.

Police have launched a manhunt after an 18‑year‑old schoolboy was hacked to death with a panga in a brutal attack that has left the community reeling.

The attack occurred in Braamfischerville on Tuesday, 02 June 2026.

Death

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said officers received a report of a death at a local clinic at about 10:35am.

“Upon arrival, they were directed by medical personnel to the lifeless body of the victim. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a learner at a secondary school in Meadowlands, had left home earlier that morning to visit a friend in Phase 1, Braamfischerville.

“It is alleged that the two proceeded to a secondary school in the area where the deceased was attacked and assaulted by unknown suspects,” Sibeko said.

Motive

Sibeko said the teen sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local clinic in a private vehicle for medical treatment, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

“The motive for the attack remains unknown at this stage. No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.”

Sibeko urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS App.

Mossel Bay unrest

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) in the Western Cape has moved swiftly to dispel misinformation after violent unrest erupted in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, where shacks were torched, lives lost, and communities left reeling from a weekend of chaos.

The incident unfolded on Friday, 29 May 2026, when George Public Order Police officers, supported by local units, responded to sporadic violence in the Asla Park informal settlement, where about 55 shacks were set alight, allegedly by a group of people.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said deployments, working with fire services and disaster management teams, quelled the situation, though several residents were displaced.