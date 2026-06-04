Braamfischerville teen murder: Police arrest 19-year-old suspect

The schoolboy was allegedly hacked to death with a panga.

The South African Police Services (Saps) have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a teen in Johannesburg.

The 18‑year‑old schoolboy was allegedly hacked to death with a panga in a brutal attack that left the community reeling.

The attack occurred in Braamfischerville on Tuesday.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the suspect was arrested a day after the attack.

“Dobsonville detectives have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old boy. The arrest was effected on Wednesday, 3 June, following an intensive investigation by the detectives.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 5 June,” Sibeko said.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

Attack

Police were notified of the incident when they received a report of a death at a local clinic.

“Upon arrival, they were directed by medical personnel to the lifeless body of the victim. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, a learner at a secondary school in Meadowlands, had left home earlier that morning to visit a friend in Phase 1, Braamfischerville,” Sibeko said.

“It is alleged that the two proceeded to a secondary school in the area where the deceased was attacked and assaulted by unknown suspects.”

Sibeko said the teen sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local clinic in a private vehicle for medical treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.