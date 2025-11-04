JUST IN: Brown Mogotsi reportedly attacked in Vosloorus

A bullet-riddled car used by Mogotsi has been recovered by the Vosloorus police.

North West businessman and alleged political fixer Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi has reportedly survived a shooting.

Mogotsi was reportedly attacked in his car in Vosloosrus on Monday night.

It is understood that unknown gunmen opened fire on his car.

Mogotsi’s car was reportedly struck by more than eight bullets.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said she was en route to Vosloorus police station to verify the reports of the attack on Mogotsi.

Mogotsi ‘safe’

Madlanga Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels told eNCA he has been in touch with Mathe.

“I have ascertained from her that, indeed, it is Mr Mogotsi’s vehicle that was shot at. However, he is safe and, of course, the commission is concerned for Mr Mogotsi’s safety as a witness who has to appear before the commission, to attest to the very serious allegations that the commission is charged with inquiring into.

Witness protection

Michaels said they have been in touch with Mogotsi,

“We’ve been in touch with Mr Mogotsi regarding his protection as recently as yesterday. It is, of course, up to an individual witness whether he or she accepts the protection that is offered.

“But of course, the commission is charged with the responsibility in terms of the safety of witnesses. So from our side, we certainly are doing everything within our power to ensure that all witnesses are safe and, where necessary, protected.

The alleged political fixer’s name has repeatedly come up in the Madlanga commission of inquiry. It has also featured in parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims about political interference, corruption and collusion in the criminal justice system.

*This is a developing story

