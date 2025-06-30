Cameron: Suspend all arrested Saps officers

Police committee chair Ian Cameron says arrested Saps members must be suspended to protect investigation credibility and the Saps' reputation.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, has called on the South African Police Service (Saps) management to suspend every Saps member arrested over the past week, pending finalisation of internal investigations.

“The sanctity of the investigations is dependent not only on justice being done but also on the appearance that justice is done,” Cameron said on Monday.

“It is essential for the credibility of the investigations as well as the Saps reputation that arrested senior officers are suspended until the conclusion of the investigations.”

‘Level of rot’ exposed as crime intelligence officials arrested – Cameron

This comes after Dumisani Khumalo, the head of the Crime Intelligence (CI) division within the Saps and seven others were apprehended last week in what authorities described as an “extensive” investigation into the allegedly unlawful acquisition of two high-value properties.

The chairperson said that the arrest of senior officials within the crime intelligence division had exposed the “level of rot” within the environment. Cameron said that, considering how important CI is to the nation’s fight against crime, this has a profoundly chilling impact.

“It is clear that a major pillar to fight crime has been disabled through rogue officers who are inclined to act criminally,” Cameron said.

“It is on this basis that a skills audit within the senior echelons of Saps is necessary. Also, periodic lifestyle audits must be undertaken, especially in the CI environment and senior management of Saps.”

Khumalo’s co-accused include Crime Intelligence chief financial officer (CFO) Philani Lushaba, Gauteng head of Crime Intelligence Josias Lekalakala, head of the Crime Intelligence’s analysis centre, Nozipho Madondo, technical support system manager in Crime Intelligence; Dineo Mokwele, Sydney Gabela from the Saps’ technology service department; and Phindile Ncube, who heads the Saps vetting office.

All face charges of corruption and fraud.

Fraud and corruption case postponed to 13 August

The case was postponed to 13 August.

Cameron said he has observed that Saps has recently treated errant officers with a nonchalant attitude, allowing them to resume their duties despite grave criminal accusations.

“While the chairperson acknowledges that everyone is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise, investigations must be completed urgently to ensure that only fit and proper individuals serve within the Saps,” Cameron said.

The chairperson reaffirmed that the committee will not stand by and let rogue Saps members go unpunished.

“We will continue to insist that every rogue officer must be removed from the service to protect the reputation of the service,” he said.

The portfolio committee on police will soon schedule a meeting to assess the impact of the arrests and processes to be followed in instituting internal consequence management.

Meeting to assess impact of arrests

Meanwhile, over the weekend, there were reports that the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) was in the process of arresting or obtaining an arrest warrant for National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

It was reported that Masemola could be arrested for the irregular procurement of crime intelligence buildings worth more than R120 million.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed to The Citizen that they are not getting an arrest warrant for Masemola.

