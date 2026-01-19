Cape Flats weekend violence leaves at least 26 dead

Between 29 December 2025 and 11 January 2026, the Cape Flats saw 58 gang-related murders.

In what looks like a never-ending cycle of gun violence in the Western Cape, at least 26 people died on the Cape Flats over the weekend.

In the early hours on Saturday, at least eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a tavern at the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi on the Cape Flats.

About 10 people were injured, while eight people lost their lives.

The incident is believed to be linked to extortion in the area.

According to the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameroon, between 29 December 2025 and 11 January 2026, the Cape Flats recorded 58 gang-related murders and 60 attempted murders.

“What is most troubling is that extortion is repeatedly identified as a driver of violence, yet the state response remains largely reactive. Condemnation after the fact does not deter organised crime,” commented Cameroon on social media on Saturday.

“Extortion networks operate openly in many areas, rely on intimidation and firearms, and flourish because intelligence, proactive disruption, and prosecution-led investigations are weak or inconsistent. When mass shootings linked to extortion occur, it reflects a systemic failure to intervene earlier, not an isolated incident.”

Ramaphosa on increased police visibility in Cape Flats

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday acknowledged that communities deserved more than statements of condemnation.

“They deserve visible arrests, financial investigations that dismantle extortion rackets, and accountability for why known threats are allowed to escalate to mass murder,” said Ramaphosa.

“We will be demanding clear answers on what intelligence existed prior to this attack, what preventive actions were taken, and why extortion gangs continue to operate with such impunity.”

Ramaphosa said communities could expect stronger law enforcement and increased police visibility to stabilise affected communities and reduce the potential for further violence.

He further called on communities to strengthen their partnerships with law enforcement agencies through community policing forums.

“the president also urges residents to provide information – even on neighbours and family members – to police on an ongoing basis so that communities will instead become unsafe for criminals. With the assistance of community members, the South African Police Service has arrested 100 gang leaders and 106 runners over the past three months.

“President Ramaphosa assures residents that the government is balancing short-term actions to prevent and respond to violence and stabilise communities, with long-term socio-economic interventions to improve social conditions and living standards.”

Mass shootings in SA

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe previously told The Citizen that police were at work to remove criminals from the streets.

She said reasons for these mass shootings ranged from interpersonal conflict and taxi violence to gang violence.

In the Western Cape, it’s mostly gang violence, said Mathe.

“In the Western case, it’s largely ongoing gang violence that is leading to these mass shootings. And that is why we are enhancing our organised crime strategy to actually get to the ring leaders,” she said.

“Because we are arresting the runners, but we have to get to those who are actually pulling the strings.”

