‘Cash-for-driver’s licence’ scheme uncovered at Limpopo testing centre, suspect arrested

Investigators allege the suspect participated in a learner's licence corruption scheme at the Marble Hall Driving Licence Testing Centre.

A South African Police Service (Saps) and Special Investigating Unit (SIU) sting busted a “cash-for-driver’s licence” scheme in Limpopo, where applicants allegedly paid R2 000 to obtain learner’s licences without ever writing the test.

Saps Crime Intelligence and the SIU arrested a suspect in a joint operation. Investigators allege the suspect participated in a learner’s licence corruption scheme at the Marble Hall Driving Licence Testing Centre.

Suspect arrested for ‘cash-for-driver’s licence’ scheme in Limpopo

According to the SIU’s investigation, a suspect from KwaZulu-Natal allegedly asked applicants for R2 000 for each licence.

He promised to obtain learner’s licences without requiring them to go through the required testing process.

A joint SIU and Saps operation arrested a suspect linked to fraudulent learner’s licences at Marble Hall testing centre in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

The SIU conducted the investigation under its department of transport proclamation.

This proclamation authorises the unit to investigate corruption in the licensing division, including the unlawful issuing of learner’s licences, manipulation of the National Traffic Information System, and unlawful conduct by officials.

“The suspect allegedly coordinated with an accomplice in Limpopo, who in turn worked with examiners at the Marble Hall testing centre to process fraudulent applications,” SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho and Saps spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on Friday.

According to the information gathered during the probe, the syndicate bypassed lawful licensing procedures. It did so by facilitating large transactions involving 20-30 learner’s licences at a time.

Suspect found with learner’s licenses

A joint SIU and Saps operation arrested a suspect linked to fraudulent learner’s licences at Marble Hall testing centre in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

Saps officers arrested the suspect and found him in possession of several learner’s licences. Authorities added that the operation remains ongoing in Marble Hall, with further arrests possible.

Suspects from KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo were allegedly on their way to collect the unlawfully issued learner’s licences. An intelligence-led operation led to their apprehension.

Law enforcement said the investigation will continue. Criminal and disciplinary action will follow against any people found to have participated in or facilitated the alleged corruption.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of collaboration between the SIU and Saps Crime Intelligence in using investigative evidence and intelligence-led policing to identify and disrupt criminal networks operating within public institutions,” the Saps and SIU said.

“Corruption at licensing centres will not be tolerated. Saps and the SIU remain committed to protecting the integrity of the licensing system and ensuring that those who undermine lawful processes are brought to account.”