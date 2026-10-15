CCTV captures Boxer Store horror as employee guns down three women

A manhunt for the suspect is underway.

What should have been a routine workplace disciplinary hearing ended in carnage when a former employee allegedly opened fire inside a Boxer Superstore in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), leaving three female managers dead and triggering an intensive manhunt for the gunman.

The shooting occurred at the store in Eshowe on Saturday.

Disciplinary hearing

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect had gone to the store for an internal disciplinary hearing when the tragedy unfolded.

“The suspect, who is a former employee of the store, had gone for his internal disciplinary hearing. The suspect produced a firearm and shot three people who were declared dead at the scene. A manhunt for the suspect is underway.”

Police have not publicly identified the suspect and have appealed to anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as investigations continue.

Tragic shooting

CCTV footage of the incident, widely circulated on social media, shows the former employee, dressed in black, entering an office where the three female managers were gathered.

He then allegedly drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the women at very close range and continued to shoot them multiple times, emptying his firearm.

After the victims fell to the floor, the gunman allegedly reloaded his weapon by taking out another gun magazine, reloading his weapon and firing additional shots at the women before fleeing the scene.

Suspect

Police have not publicly identified the suspect and have appealed to anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward as investigations continue.

The three victims were reportedly members of the store’s management team, including the store manager, bakery manager and administration manager.

Condolences

Boxer Stores has expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and said it is cooperating fully with the police investigation while supporting employees affected by the tragedy.

“The Boxer family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three of our colleagues, whose lives were taken in a horrific act of violence at our Eshowe store on Saturday, 10 October 2026.”

“We are working closely with the Saps and relevant authorities, providing our full cooperation and assistance with the ongoing investigation,” Boxer Stores said.

Staff

It said the staff members will be remembered.

“Above all, we remember three valued members of our Boxer family whose lives were tragically cut short. They will not be forgotten.”

Appeal

As the search for the suspect continues, police urge the public not to approach him if spotted.

Anyone with information that may assist police investigations is urged to contact the Saps immediately.