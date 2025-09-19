Centane trio in court after boy, 12, burned to death

A 12-year-old Centane boy accused of theft was beaten, doused with petrol, and set alight. Three suspects remain in custody.

A 12-year-old boy died after he was accused of theft, assaulted and set alight by three suspects in Centane, Eastern Cape (EC).

Three suspects appeared at the Centane Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing murder charges. They were remanded in custody.

The arrest came from a fatal incident that happened at Nkondwane Location on Friday, 12 September.

Centane boy accused of theft

EC police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the boy and his friends had been playing football when the attack happened. According to the report, a male allegedly came and grabbed the boy.

“He allegedly clapped and kicked him, accusing the boy of stealing money,” Mawisa said.

“While the boys were still shocked, another boy was also assaulted and accused of stealing money.”

After being dragged against their will to a certain homestead, the boys were assaulted and set alight with petrol.

Mawisa said one of the boys managed to extinguish his fire, and he managed to escape. Unlike his friend, the boy could not escape.

Boy died in EL hospital

The boy was then rushed to Butterworth Hospital in Butterworth. He was later transferred to Frere Hospital in East London, where he died from his injuries on Monday, 15 September.

EC children’s rights activist and Khula Community Development Project founder Petros Majola said after the suspects’ arrest that he was hopeful that justice will be done in the child’s case.

In a video posted on Facebook, Majola called on the Centane police, the National Prosecuting Authority NPA and the department of justice to ensure that this case sees its full conclusion.

“To assault a child, pour him with petrol and then burn him? Do you have a conscience? You are disgusting. You have gall,” he said.

The activist called on the people of Centane to support the boy and his mother.