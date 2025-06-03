Child Protection Week: Growing calls for tougher sentences for child abuse offenders

Joburg Child Welfare is calling for decisive action and tougher sentencing as Saps highlights recent life sentences for sexual offenders.

JCW and other non-profit organisations marched to the Department of Justice on Sunday, 1 June. Picture: Supplied

As South Africa marks Child Protection Week to raise awareness about children’s rights and safety, non-profit organisation Joburg Child Welfare (JCW) has called for harsher punishments for perpetrators of child abuse.

This year’s theme, “Working together in ending violence against children”, urges all South Africans to unite in protecting children from harm.

South Africa marks Child Protection Week from 29 May to 5 June 2025.

As part of the week’s activities, JCW and other non-profit organisations marched to the Department of Justice on Sunday, 1 June.

Child Protection Week

“With more than 26 000 cases of child abuse and neglect reported in the 2024-25 financial year, according to the Department of Social Development, it is high time that we emphasise more comprehensive approaches to strengthen children’s protective environments,” said Abubakr Hattas, CEO of JCW.

The organisation said the march aimed to demand the urgent implementation of tougher penalties for child abuse offenders, particularly those involved in Schedule 6 crimes.

“This march aimed to raise national awareness and signal to lawmakers that the current sentencing regime fails to reflect the gravity of the harm inflicted on children,” Hattas said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We demand a justice system that not only protects, but actively deters violence against children.”

March demanding stricter sentences for abusers

The CEO said strong child protection offers a safeguard against the many risks and vulnerabilities that can lead to harm and abuse.

This means backing initiatives that teach kids the importance of boundaries and respect for one another, while also educating them about their rights to safety and protection, Hattas said.

“South Africa has strong legislation and a national action plan to prevent and address violence against children, indicating urgent commitment to the protection of children’s rights. However, laws and policies by themselves are insufficient; they are ineffective without enforcement,” he said.

Hattas added that society needs to build a stronger consensus and show greater intolerance for abuse and violence to truly protect children.

“Acceptance of violence against children undermines protective norms and practices, sharply increasing children’s vulnerability to violations of their rights,” Hattas concluded.

“More must be done to advocate for and protect the rights of every child and young people in the country.”

Recent arrests and sentences for child sexual offenders

Amid Child Protection Week, the South African Police Service (Saps) has highlighted the recent harsher sentences and arrests against perpetrators who committed crimes against children.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on multiple charges, including sexual exploitation, grooming, and facilitating the production of child pornography.

Saps spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said the Free State Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) Unit traced the suspect to the Western Cape after conducting an extensive investigation into cyber sexual crimes against minors.

Recently, a father of three has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting his children, aged between three and 13 years. The conviction comes after the children’s mother reported the case to the Benoni police on 4 August 2021.

The Benoni Regional Court found the father guilty on multiple charges, including rape, sexual assault, compelling or causing a minor to masturbate, and exposing genital organs,

Pastor sentenced to 2 life terms

Furthermore, on 26 May 2025, the Edenburg Regional Court sentenced a 47-year-old pastor to two life terms of imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl.

“As South Africa observes Child Protection Week, the Saps remains committed and dedicated to protecting children’s rights and ensuring justice for victims of sexual crimes,” Mukhathi said.

