Childminder arrested for allegedly abusing two-year-old girl

Police found the little girl with open wounds.

A 59-year-old childminder has been arrested for allegedly abusing a two-year-old toddler in the Eastern Cape.

The woman was handcuffed after the little girl was found with open wounds in Jeffreys Bay on New Year’s Day, 1 January 2026.

Child abuse

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers were summoned to a complaint around 4am of an injured child at a house in Govan Mbeki Street, Tokyo Sexwale in Jeffreys Bay.

“At the scene, police found a two-year-old girl with open wounds in the upper body. It is unknown how the victim sustained the injuries, as the childminder was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was admitted for medical attention.

“A 59-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s court on Monday, 05 January 2026, facing charges of child neglect and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm,” Gantana said.

Shocked

The acting Provincial Police Commissioner, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso, was shocked and expressed her dismay.

“It was disturbing and shocking, where priority was given to entertainment and liquor over the safety of a helpless child.

“The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit will conduct a thorough investigation, with the involvement of the Department of Social Development,” said Kupiso.

Violence

With women and children facing daily violence in South Africa, collective action, awareness and corporate support are vital to end this national crisis.

In November 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially declared gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide (GBVF) a national crisis in South Africa.

Crisis

Ramaphosa said the government had agreed with all its social partners that it needs to take extraordinary and concerted action – using every means at its disposal – to end this crisis.

“It is for this reason that we’ve said we, in recognising the plight of our women, are now going to classify GBVF as a national crisis.”

The president’s declaration came on the eve of the G20 Women’s Shutdown by the non-profit organisation Women for Change.

