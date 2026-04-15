CIT suspect found dead in abandoned car after robbery in Nkandla

The suspect injured himself while setting up explosives during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery.

A suspect who injured himself while setting up explosives during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has been found dead in an abandoned vehicle.

The man was found in the car along the gravel road near the Tugela River, towards Nkandla on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

CIT robbery

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the CIT robbery occurred on Monday.

“A cash-in-transit vehicle was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money, and three security guards were reportedly robbed of their firearms. Four vehicles were also reportedly hijacked and used as getaway vehicles by the suspects.

“The suspects also fired shots towards a police station during the robbery, no police officer or any member was injured,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said that a manhunt for additional suspects, believed to be at least 12, is underway.

Missing businessman

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old businessman reported missing from Trenance Park in KZN has been found dead on an embankment in Riverview.

Navin Shurren was found deceased on Estuary Drive in Riverview early on Tuesday morning.

He was found with a gunshot wound to the head, and his vehicle was reported missing.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said officers were alerted shortly after dawn.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6.22am following reports of an unresponsive male.

Body

Balram added that on arrival, reaction officers located the businessman lying face down on an embankment, dressed in a cream jacket and navy blue pants.

He said Shurren was last spotted the night before his body was discovered.

“Navin Shurren was last seen on Monday night at approximately 22.28 departing a service station,” Balram said.

At the time of his disappearance, Shurren was driving a white Chevrolet Utility van with the registration CT 96 XT ZN.