WATCH: CIT vehicle blown up in Durban, residents and motorists loot

Paramedics in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have responded to a cash-in-transit heist, with members of the public looting the money after the robbery.

It is understood that the robbery occurred around 7pm on Monday evening on the N2 northbound near Chesterville, just outside the Durban CBD.

CIT heist

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the scene after receiving numerous calls about the robbery.

“Paramedics arrived after Saps had made the scene safe to find hundreds of members of the public looting money on the ground. Saps quickly dispersed the looters, and paramedics were shown to two security personnel who were in the vehicle at the time of the robbery.

“Paramedics assessed the two men, and one of them had sustained minor to moderate injuries as a result of the explosion, and he was treated by ALS Paramedics,” Jamieson said.

Investigations

The entire N2 National Freeway was closed off by Saps and Metro Police to allow investigations to continue. Motorists were advised to avoid the route.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the robbery will be investigated by Saps.

Explosives

Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspected cash-in-transit robber and recovered explosives that were going to be used to commit the robbery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man was handcuffed by officers just after midnight in Inanda on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

Arrest

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunsa said members of the Inanda Trio Task Team were patrolling in the vicinity of Ithendele Road and the M25 Curnick Ndlovu Highway when they noticed a white VW Polo parked on the side of the road.

“Police approached the vehicle and, upon searching it, police found explosives with detonators concealed in a backpack in the boot of the vehicle.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 2 February 2026,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said investigations are continuing.

