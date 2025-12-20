City Power welcomes arrest of interns, fake manager over electricity extortion

City Power said two of the suspects were interns who were not authorised to conduct any field or metering work

City Power has welcomed the arrest of three suspects, including two interns and a bogus official, accused of impersonating employees and extorting money from a Johannesburg property owner.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit (TRU) arrested the suspects at Evette Court on Jeppe Street after they allegedly demanded and received R3 500 under the false pretence of inspecting electricity meters.

City Power said two of the suspects were interns who were not authorised to conduct any field or metering work, while the third falsely claimed to be a City Power manager.

JMPD officers recovered City Power-branded uniforms and the extorted cash during the arrest.

Interns not authorised to conduct inspections

City Power said it commended the swift response by the JMPD and its own security personnel involved in the operation.

“These arrests reinforce our consistent position that criminal syndicates continue to exploit electricity infrastructure and the City Power brand to extort unsuspecting residents,” said City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

“We are pleased with the action taken by law enforcement in collaboration with security, and we will continue to work closely with them to protect customers and the integrity of our operations.”

The utility reiterated that no intern, contractor or employee is permitted to conduct electricity inspections, meter work or request payment from customers without proper authorisation and verifiable documentation.

Arrests follow cable theft crackdown

The arrests come just days after City Power confirmed the apprehension of six contractor-linked individuals for cable theft during an intelligence-driven operation in Fordsburg.

That operation uncovered deliberate tampering with underground electricity infrastructure, the misuse of work orders and repeated unlawful activity by individuals operating under the cover of legitimate contractor assignments.

City Power said criminal activity linked to electricity infrastructure remains a major threat to service delivery and public safety.

More than 140 arrests since July

Since the start of the 2025/26 financial year in July, City Power said it has intensified its fight against criminality across the electricity value chain.

The utility said these efforts have resulted in more than 140 arrests linked to infrastructure-related crimes, including cable theft, vandalism, impersonation, extortion and internal collusion.

City Power said it has also strengthened internal controls, expanded armed patrols in high-risk areas, tightened verification of work orders and wayleaves, and increased oversight of contractors and subcontractors across Johannesburg.

“These arrests demonstrate that our intensified security interventions are yielding results,” Mashava said.

“We will continue to pursue criminal elements relentlessly, whether external or internal, and will support law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable.”

Warning to customers

City Power urged customers to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious activity involving electricity infrastructure or individuals claiming to represent the utility.

Customers were warned not to pay any individual demanding payment for electricity services, as all payments must be made at City Power Service Delivery Centres or City of Johannesburg offices.

The utility also reminded residents that offering a bribe is a criminal offence and that those caught will be arrested and face prosecution.

Suspicious activity can be reported to City Power on 011 490 7900.

