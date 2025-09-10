Police standoff with constable holding family hostage in Mamelodi ends in tragedy

The constable, stationed at Boschkop police station, held his mother and nephew captive for nearly 16 hours.

A 16-hour hostage situation has ended in tragedy after an off-duty South African Police Service (Saps) constable allegedly killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself in Pretoria East, Tshwane.

Police from Mamelodi East responded to the hostage situation since 8am on Tuesday in what was believed to have been a family dispute, according to witnesses.

The constable allegedly held his 69-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew hostage in the house.

Hostage situation

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said officers maintained a heavy presence outside the home to negotiate the release of the duo.

“Witnesses reported that the constable fired two shots before the police arrived on the scene, and he was refusing to let his 69-year-old mother and 18-year-old nephew out of the house. It was ascertained later that there were only three people in the house, including the constable.”

Negotiations

Muridili said hostage negotiators managed to get the constable to release his elderly mother from the house at 11pm.

She was treated by paramedics on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

“The hostage situation was resolved just before midnight, when the Special Task Force (STF) members were about to tactically penetrate the house. At this stage, hostage negotiators were still negotiating with the police constable to surrender when two gunshot sounds were heard coming from the house.

“Upon entering the house, the STF members found the body of the constable. As they searched the house further, they discovered the body of the constable’s 18-year-old nephew with gunshot wounds,” Muridili said.

Support

Muridili added that Saps Employee Health and Wellness were on the scene and will continue to provide the family and the constable’s colleagues with psychosocial support.

“A case of murder, kidnapping, as well as an inquest, will be registered at the Mamelodi East Police Station. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will be informed.”

According to Muridili, the 32-year-old constable was based at Boschkop police station and was deployed at the regional Essential Infrastructure Task Team. He joined the police service in 2019.

