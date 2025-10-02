Cops score big in battle against counterfeit Springboks apparel

Springboks merchandise has become extremely popular after their thumping wins over the All Blacks and Argentina.

However, authorities are clamping down and have made a breakthrough in the battle against counterfeit goods.

Operation

On Wednesday, a successful operation resulted in the recovery of over R1.1 million worth of counterfeit Springboks-branded items by the eThekwini Metro Police, working together with other law enforcement agencies.

The eThekwini Municipality’s marketing and communications directorate said the operation resulted in the recovery of 781 Springboks-branded clothing items, including caps, hats, scarves, T-shirts, beanies, and earmuffs.

Fake goods

Colonel Boysie Zungu, spokesperson for the eThekwini Metro Police, said they are making progress in combating counterfeit goods.

“The operation was executed under the provisions of the Counterfeit Goods Act, ensuring the removal of illicit merchandise from circulation and thus protecting the integrity of legitimate brands.”

Zungu said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb crime in the City, in all its forms.

Picture: Saps

Springboks merchandise

In July, Breitling watches, Springboks jerseys, caps, and Mamelodi Sundowns tops were among the counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R156 million seized by police during nationwide operations.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said in the past three weeks, the integrated team executed search-and-seizure warrants targeting shops in Marabastad, Mokopane, Mbombela, Bela Bela, Mookgopong and Modimolle.

“Among the seized items are sports apparel that bears the Springboks trademark and other well-known brands. These counterfeit items were seized outside Mbombela stadium and Loftus stadium, respectively, during recent Springbok rugby games against visiting countries,” Van Wyk said.

During the takedowns, the team also seized more than 23 000 items imitating high-end designer brands that include clothing, shoes, bags, caps and watches, as well as counterfeit jewellery, sunglasses, perfumes, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

