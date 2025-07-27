Counterfeit Breitling watches, fake Springboks’ and Sundowns’ gear: police crackdown

Police seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R156 million.

Springboks’ jerseys and caps were among the items seized by police. Picture: Saps.

Breitling watches, Springboks jerseys and caps and Mamelodi Sundowns tops were among the counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R156 million seized by police during nationwide operations in recent weeks.

The operations were led by the

National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods unit, with support from the South African Police Service public order policing unit, the South African Revenue Services (Sars) customs and enforcement team, counterfeit depot officials, brand protectors and private security personnel.

Seizure

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said in the past three weeks, the integrated team executed search-and-seizure warrants targeting shops in Marabastad, Mokopane, Mbombela, Bela Bela, Mookgopong and Modimolle.

“During these takedowns, the team seized more than 23 000 items imitating high-end designer brands that include clothing, shoes, bags, caps and watches, as well as counterfeit jewellery, sunglasses, perfumes, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

“Also among the seized items are sports apparel that bears the Springboks trademark and other well-known brands. These counterfeit items were seized outside Mbombela stadium and Loftus stadium respectively during recent Springbok rugby games against visiting countries,” Van Wyk said.

Breitling watches, Springboks jerseys and caps and Mamelodi Sundowns tops were among the counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R156 million seized by police during nationwide operations in recent weeks. Pictures: Saps @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/fV1tkGFWl9 — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 27, 2025

Counterfeit goods

Van Wyk said the team also confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at over R50 000.

“The Counterfeit Goods Act aims to combat the trade in counterfeit goods by protecting trademarks, copyrights and certain mark owners from the unlawful use of their intellectual property on goods and preventing such counterfeit goods from entering the market.

“Saps remains committed to eradicating the illegal trade in counterfeit goods in an effort to protect consumers, support legitimate businesses and ensure the integrity of South Africa’s economy,” Van Wyk said.

Rolexes

Last month, police seized fake products, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, high-end sneakers and Rolexes valued at more than R19 million.

Six foreign nationals were also arrested during separate takedown operations in Bloemfontein.

Van Wyk said search and seizure warrants were executed in accordance with the Customs and Excise Act at targeted shops in the Bloemfontein CBD.

