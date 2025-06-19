Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Counterfeit Gucci and Louis Vuitton: Another massive confiscation in Durban

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

19 June 2025

07:15 am

A container possibly transporting counterfeit goods was seized by authorities in April, with the Hawks confirming suspicions last week.

Counterfeit good seized at Durban Harbour worth R13 million.

A container full of counterfeit goods at Durban harbour. Picture: X / @SAPoliceService

Authorities have confirmed the contents of a shipping container at Durban harbour were loaded with counterfeit brands.

Port inspectors executed a search warrant at the Roseburg container depot last week, following a two-month investigation.

No arrests have been made yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.

R13 million in counterfeit goods

Police first intercepted the container in April, after which samples were taken for analysis by representatives of the brand.  

The items in the container ranged from high-end clothing brands to electronics and even toothpaste, with a total value of just over R13 million.

“Brand attorneys subsequently confirmed that the inspected merchandise contained a broad array of counterfeit products bearing well-known brand names,” confirmed Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Sibu Ncane.

The brands in the container included Adidas, Nike, Samsung, Steve Madden, Colgate, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and more.

Head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Lesetja Senona, thanked the investigators for their hard work.

“The discovery and confiscation of these counterfeit items represent a significant step forward in the fight against intellectual property infringement and the proliferation of counterfeit goods,” stated the Major General.

Unlocking economic potential

Parliament recently heard how the influx of imported counterfeit goods was placing a strain on the textile industry in South Africa.

Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams stated that limiting illicit imports was crucial in creating a market for small, legal traders in townships and rural areas.  

“Working together with organisations against counterfeit goods, we will soon announce a partnership with a campaign to fight the proliferation of counterfeit goods in our country,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, Sonja Boshoff, added that not prioritising the industry was failing to transform rural areas.

“The most promising ways to achieve this are by revitalising our clothing and textile industries, which have the power to transform these communities into thriving centres of economic activity,” stated Boshoff.

NOW READ: Over R200 million worth of counterfeit goods seized at harbour in Durban

Read more on these topics

counterfeit goods Durban Harbour hawks illegal goods

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Shivambu says money stolen from MK party – and he won’t resign
News Cape Town files eviction papers for foreigners ‘demanding’ relocation to Canada
Politics Banned again: Malema’s presence not ‘conducive to the public good’, say UK authorities  
Lotto Have you checked your Lotto ticket? Two players won R39 million
South Africa Chicken import ban lifted to avoid crisis

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp