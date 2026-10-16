Couple arrested after 200 people found at alleged illegal rehab centre in Mpumalanga

The couple was accommodating about 200 people on the property despite not being legally authorised to run such a facility.

Nearly 200 people were discovered at an alleged unregistered rehabilitation centre in Mpumalanga, prompting the arrest of a couple accused of operating the facility illegally and exposing vulnerable residents to unsafe conditions.

The 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were arrested following a multidisciplinary operation at Waterval B in Siyabuswa on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

Arrests

The arrests followed an inspection by officials from the Department of Social Development in the Nkangala District, who were conducting compliance checks on suspected illegal rehabilitation centres when they made the discovery and requested assistance from the South African Police Service (Saps).

Police said concerns about conditions at the facility triggered a large-scale intervention involving Saps and other government departments.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the operation uncovered a facility allegedly operating illegally.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the premises was being operated as a rehabilitation centre without the required registration authorisation,” said Mdhluli.

200 people

Authorities allege the couple was accommodating about 200 people on the property despite not being legally authorised to run such a facility.

The situation was serious enough for medical personnel to intervene, with 14 people requiring treatment during the operation.

“14 people had to be taken for medical treatment during the operation, while the suspects were taken in for questioning by police,” Mdhluli said.

Investigation

The couple was subsequently arrested and now faces charges of kidnapping, operating an unregistered treatment centre in contravention of the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act, and failing to comply with health and safety standards.

Mdhluli said police had launched an intensive investigation to determine the full extent of the alleged offences.

“A team of seasoned detectives and specialised units was assembled under the leadership of Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise to ensure that no stone is left unturned during the investigation,” he said.

More arrests

Police have warned that more arrests could follow as investigators continue interviewing witnesses and examining the facility’s operations.

“At this stage, police cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests, and additional charges may be added depending on the outcome of the investigation,” Mdhluli said.

Support

Meanwhile, Modise praised officials from the Department of Social Development for uncovering the facility and helping victims.

Mdhluli said Modise had commended all agencies involved for prioritising the welfare and safety of those rescued from the property.

The General has emphasised that the team will ensure that justice is served for the victims.

The accused are expected to appear in the Mdutjana Magistrate’s Court in Siyabuswa on Monday, 19 October 2026.