Courier companies warned about increase in hijackings

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety urges operators to remain alert, especially when delivering in unfamiliar areas or locations identified as high-risk.

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has cautioned courier companies and their delivery drivers to be vigilant after a notable spike in courier vehicles being targeted by criminal syndicates across the province.

Couriers play a critical role in the movement of goods and essential services, which make them an attractive target for criminals seeking to steal valuable parcels and vehicles.

Safety precautions

The department urged operators to remain alert, especially when making deliveries in unfamiliar areas or locations identified as high-risk.

Drivers are advised to avoid deviating from planned delivery routes, refrain from stopping in isolated areas and to remain aware of suspicious individuals or vehicles that may be following them.

It also said deliveries should be coordinated through secure verification processes, where possible, and drivers should avoid displaying valuable items or delivery contents with unauthorised individuals.

Hijacking response training

The department warned that courier companies should strengthen their security measures by installing functional tracking devices, maintaining regular communication with drivers, conducting risk assessments for delivery routes, and providing employees with safety awareness and hijacking response training.

Clear emergency protocols should be established to ensure rapid reporting and response when incidents occur.

The provincial government said it will continue to deploy CCTV cameras, helicopters, e-panic buttons and drones, amongst other technological devices, to fight the crime.

Law enforcement agencies have been urged to work with private security companies to increase their visibility to combat vehicle-related crimes and dismantle criminal networks targeting motorists and businesses.

Courier robberies

This follows earlier reports from this week when the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) airwing, along with other law enforcement agencies, arrested five suspects and left one fatally wounded.

The suspects allegedly hijacked a company vehicle in Winchester Hills, Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

Officials managed to recover the hijacked vehicle, three suspects’ vehicles and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Reiger Park

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, two suspects involved in courier company robberies were killed in a shootout in Reiger Park, Boksburg.

Law enforcement officials were deployed in the area after receiving information that the suspects planned to commit a robbery.

As the team tried to stop the suspects a shootout and a high-speed chase ensued which resulted in both suspects being fatally wounded.

Unlicensed firearms, ammunition as well as two other motor vehicles were recovered.