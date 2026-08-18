Court gives 16 years for wife stabbing her husband

An argument broke out between the couple the night before the attack and the following morning the wife was caught mid-stabbing.

The Tzaneen Regional Court sentenced 49-year-old Sarah Selowa to 15 years of direct imprisonment on Tuesday for the December 2019 murder of her husband in Ga-Phaphadi, Limpopo.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the sentence follows a trial where Selowa pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Caught mid-stabbing

During court proceedings, the State detailed how an argument broke out between the couple the night before the attack.

The following morning, a witness woke up to loud noises and discovered Selowa actively stabbing her husband.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, arrested Selowa, and launched an investigation. The husband later died from his injuries.

No remorse

In aggravation of sentence, State Prosecutor Takalani Mboyi argued that Selowa committed a heinous act within a domestic relationship, violating her partner’s trust.

Mboyi stressed that she showed no remorse throughout the legal proceedings.

“There are no substantial and compelling circumstances warranting a departure from the prescribed minimum sentence,” Mboyi argued before asking the court to impose a strict custodial penalty.

NPA reaffirms fight against domestic violence

Limpopo director of public prosecutions advocate Ivy Thenga praised the investigative and legal teams for securing the conviction. She noted that the sentence sends a clear message to violent offenders.

“The NPA prosecutes hundreds of matters that impact the safety and well-being of our communities every day,” Advocate Thenga said.

“We remain steadfast in ensuring justice for victims of crime and their families. This sentence demonstrates that perpetrators of serious violent offences will be prosecuted successfully and held accountable for their actions.”

The NPA reiterated its commitment to pursuing strict justice in all cases involving gender-based violence and domestic abuse across the region.