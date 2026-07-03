Court releases three of four suspects arrested for possession of stolen property in Limpopo

After appearing before the Mokerong Magistrate's Court on Thursday, three of the four suspects were released by the court as they could not be positively linked to the offense.

Three of the four suspects, aged between 21 and 41, arrested in Tshamahanzi Village in Limpopo for the possession of suspected stolen property, have been released.

The four were arrested during an operation that was conducted by South African Police Service (Saps) officers on Tuesday.

Around 9:30am, police were conducting their rounds when they received information about a 41-year-old male suspect allegedly harassing a foreign national spaza shop owner.

R8 000 worth of stolen property

Upon their arrival at the scene, they discovered that the suspect had already fled. In an attempt to locate the suspect, officers conducted a tracing operation for the suspect and his accomplices.

The search eventually led to the arrest of four male suspects in the area.

Police also recovered suspected stolen property and groceries during the arrest. These items are estimated at R8 000.

Court Appearance

After appearing before the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, three of the four male suspects were released by the court as they could not be positively linked to the offence.

However, based on Saps reports, a 41-year-old male suspect’s case was postponed to 7 August 2026 for a bail application and further police investigations. He remains in police custody.

According to Saps reports, investigations are continuing.

Suspect on the run

A 34-year-old suspect who was on the run following a house robbery, rape and carjacking during an incident that occurred in June at the Mavambe Kingsview Village was arrested during a joint operation in the Sibasa area.

According to Saps, detectives received information regarding the whereabouts of one of the suspects.

The 34-year-old was located in a hideout in the Makondelele Kwinda village and arrested.

Escaped arrest

This arrest follows an earlier operation conducted on 19 June 2026, in which officers arrested a 27-year-old male for possession of property matching the description of items stolen during the Mavambe Kingsview house robbery, in which the suspects escaped arrest.

Reports note that a substantial amount of stolen property was recovered during his arrest.

Items seized included a pink Redbat school bag, maroon takkies, Redbat sandals, one hybrid solar inverter, one Svect solar inverter, one Huawei device, an identity document, driver’s licence, two tyres, one plasma TV and a gold Toyota Etios motor vehicle with four tyres, a spare wheel, radio and Sabat battery.

Stolen goods

A white polo vehicle that had been hijacked was found abandoned at the village.

In an effort to trace the remaining outstanding suspects, the operation was extended to Maniini and Ha Mphego village, but they were not found.

However, police searched a suspect’s residence and recovered a flat-screen television, one pressure cooker, one speaker, and two travel bags containing clothing.

The 34-year-old male suspect will appear before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of house robbery, rape and carjacking.

Saps reports note that investigations are continuing.