WATCH: CIT Heist Simulation Stuns at SA Public-Private Law Enforcement Summit

In no other sector is the importance of public and private partnerships as critical as it is in law enforcement....

In no other sector is the importance of public and private partnerships as critical as it is in law enforcement. This weekend, the Civilian Crime Intelligence Network (CCIN), an organisation that facilitates just that, met at a summit. Capital Air hosted it at its hangar facilities in Germiston.

Every speaker at the event emphasised the theme.

The gathering drew South Africa’s law enforcement heavyweights and the private sector operatives who work alongside them on the frontline. Among the attendees were SAPS Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, and SAPS National Crime Intelligence Co-ordinator Major General Feroz Khan. Also in attendance were the head of JMPD Chief Angie Jaca and retired provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela. Senior members from SAPS, EMPD, JMPD and Gauteng Traffic Police attended. Joining them were security companies, community policing forums and support structures.

Heavyweight presence

CCIN chairperson and founder Reza Patel hosted the event and spoke about the growing alliance between state law enforcement, civic organisations, private security firms, CPF’s and community representative bodies. Lieutenant General Mthombeni highlighted the importance of collaborative crime fighting and gave an update on the state’s efforts to clamp down on illegal mining. Major General Khan briefed delegates on the country’s kidnapping crisis and underlined the significance of co-ordinated operations between public and private law enforcement partners.

Watch CIT simulation here

The collaboration between private security and State organs was manifest in several midday demonstration. It showed how SWAT teams from private security, medics and SAPS task teams can collaborate during criminal endeavours. A staged hijacking showed how quick intervention could save lives and property. This while an air supported Cash In Transit Heist theatre showed not only how quickly these violent crimes can unfold, but the absolute firepower to fight back with force. This when private security and police collaborate.

Also Read: Dean Visagie: From e-waste to legal waste

Police officers, emergency services personnel, security officers, CPF members, private investigators, and individuals from support structures received awards for outstanding service. This was in recognition of their contribution to community safety. Chad Thomas from IRS Forensic Investigations, one of the award recipients, said the role played by the private sector in support of state law enforcement was critical. “Partnerships created by organisations such as the CCIN with its Vulnerable Citizens Support Initiative, and Business Against Crime South Africa’s E2 project, are more than just creating force multipliers for SAPS. These projects create community engagement and support in the fight against crime,” he said.

Now Read: All in the name of God’: Murder and abuse allegations rock KZN rehab centre [VIDEO]