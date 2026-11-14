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Deaths of Oudtshoorn police sergeant and wife investigated

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Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

Digital Editor

3 minute read

14 November 2026

01:08 pm

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The police sergeant and his wife were found in their kitchen with gunshot wounds to their heads

Deaths of Oudtshoorn police sergeant and wife investigated

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Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide after the bodies of an Oudtshoorn police sergeant and his wife were found at their home.

Police sergeant and wife found dead in kitchen

The 46-year-old police officer and his 40-year-old wife were found with gunshot wounds to their heads. Their bodies were discovered in their kitchen at around 1:30am on Saturday morning.

“The South African Police Service in Oudtshoorn opened a murder and inquest docket following the discovery of the bodies,” the South African Police Service (Saps) said.

Police were called to the scene in Toekomsrus, Oudtshoorn, after a “shooting incident“.

“Upon arrival, the members found the bodies of the couple with gunshot wounds to the head in the kitchen. They were declared deceased by medical personnel on the scene.”

A gun found on the scene was seized by police.

Attempted murders of mother and daughter

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the attempted murders of a mother and daughter after they were attacked with a sharp object on Thursday morning.

Police attended the scene in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, after receiving a call about a boyfriend attacking his girlfriend with a sharp object.

When police arrived, a family member told them the two women had been rushed to hospital.

“Police proceeded to the hospital where they found the two female victims aged 17 and 31 with serious head injuries and bleeding heavily and unable to speak.

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“It is alleged that the 17-year-old teenager was hacked on the head by her alleged boyfriend and the same suspect also hacked a 31-year-old guardian on the head.”

The boyfriend, a Zimbabwean national known as Thatendi, is on the run. Police have asked the public for assistance in arresting him. Anyone with information can contact the investigating officers, Lieutenant Colonel Moses Choene (072 653 6646) or Sergeant Magadani (072 029 7499).

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