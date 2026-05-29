Delivery? Two suspects arrested after allegedly stealing R20 000 worth of courier packages

Police authorities are on the search for suspects who managed to flee the scene after reportedly stealing R20 000 worth of courier parcels in Giyani, Limpopo.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) have apprehended two suspects following an armed robbery incident that involved a courier delivery vehicle in the Giyani policing area on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

Based on Saps reports, it is alleged that the 39-year-old victim was on duty, delivering parcels with his colleague, around the Giyani area.

Workday gone wrong

The duo had reportedly completed a delivery in Shimange Village around 10:20am before proceeding towards Giyani in an Isuzu bakkie.

As they were about to join the R81, they were allegedly intercepted by a silver VW Polo with no registration plates.

The vehicle was occupied by five unknown male suspects.

Armed suspects

Four suspects reportedly got out of the VW Polo, with two of them pointing firearms at the complainant and instructing him to stop the vehicle.

Two of the suspects then entered the delivery vehicle, with one taking the driver’s seat and the other the passenger seat, forcing the complainant and his colleague to sit in the middle.

The suspects allegedly drove the victims to bushes near the Basani Village, while they were being followed by the VW Polo carrying the remaining suspects.

Upon arrival, the suspects told the complainant and his colleague to open the bakkie’s canopy, then offloaded several packages and loaded them into the VW Polo.

Packages worth R20 000 stolen

Among the stolen items were cellphones, medication, electrical appliances, and other parcels estimated to be worth around R20 000.

The suspects allegedly forced the complainant and his colleague into the loading compartment of the bakkie, locked them inside, and fled the scene in the VW Polo.

The victims reportedly called for help, and an unknown passerby assisted by breaking the padlock and freeing them. The incident was subsequently reported to both the police and the courier company.

Amongst the stolen items that were recovered were medication, cellphones, etc. Picture: Saps

Authorities Intervene

The Mopani Tracking Team immediately followed up on the matter after they were provided with the description of the suspect VW Polo and its last known direction, and managed to intercept it at Mavele Village.

Upon interception, three suspects reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, while two male suspects aged 35 and 36 were successfully arrested and found in possession of the items, reasonably suspected to have been stolen during the robbery.

Police authorities confiscated the VW Polo, along with other items recovered, for further investigation.

Suspects on the run

The Isuzu delivery bakkie was also recovered at the scene. No injuries have been reported during the incident, although shots were allegedly fired at the crime scene.

Anyone with information that may assist authorities to locate the remaining suspects is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Detective Sergeant Gradwell Mike Shipalani, on 078 603 9289, visit the nearest police station, use the Saps application or call the crime stop number on 08600 10111.