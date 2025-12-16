DJ Warras gunned down in Johannesburg CBD, suspect caught on CCTV

Former 5FM and Cliff Central producer DJ Warras was gunned down in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central jock Warrick Stock, aka DJ Warras, has been shot and killed this afternoon.

Speaking to media in the aftermath, Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said that CCTV footage showed a male suspect with dreadlocks, dressed in what looked like a security unform, deliver the kill shot to DJ Warras.

In an earlier statement, the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that it was investigating the incident.

“Saps is investigating a murder case after a 40-year-old man (confirmed as DJ Warras) was fatally shot in Johannesburg Central on Tuesday, 16 December.

“It is alleged that the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. No arrest has been made yet, and the investigation is underway,” police stated.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie told television news that DJ Warras was “a man who spoke his truth”.

VIP protection rivalries

Chad Thomas of IRS Forensic Investigations said that “it’s bizarre how many celebrity DJs have been shot and killed in South Africa the past few years”.

Today’s murder of DJ Warras adds to the list which includes DJ Sumbody and DJ Vintos.

He added that the DJ also had an interest in a security company, ostensibly supplying VIP protection. Stock’s company was purportedly contracted to provide security for several buildings in the CBD.

“Security companies are being bought up by a myriad of operators, some for nefarious purposes such as private militias with access to legitimate weapons for illegitimate purposes.

“In the VIP protection space, security companies are vying for lucrative contracts protecting wealthy businessmen and celebrities, but we are seeing more instances where so-called VIP protection companies are being used to settle business disputes, an issue prevalent in the taxi industry where more and more taxi bosses are buying up security companies to fight proxy wars with rivals,” said Thomas.

The media personality, who has recently been in the news for controversial comments about Cat Matlala and Rachel Kolisi, was gunned down in front of the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg.

Gunned down

DJ Warras’ friend Rob Hersov shared the news on X on Tuesday.

“He was murdered today Johannesburg. I just want to say he is the most loving, compassionate, friendly, honest, open, decent human being, and it is a tragedy beyond belief.

“Warras, we love you, we miss you, may you rest in peace, brother,” Hersov posted.

⁦@Shady_Lurker⁩ aka Warras, Rest in Peace! We love you 🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/v4lhyJ0rLB — Rob Hersov (@RobertHersov) December 16, 2025

Tributes have started pouring in from music industry personalities. The Kiffness speculated about the incident and wrote on X: “Apparently he was managing security at a building where they were getting illegal occupants out. He walked out after a standard check in and a vehicle drove past and shot at him. Terrible.”

Das Simon Lapping was disgusted by the news. “We live in a mafia state,” he said. A week ago Witness D in the Madlanga Commission, Marius van der Merwe, was gunned down in front of his family in Brakpan. Van der Merwe’s memorial takes place tomorrow.

Meanwhile social media is rife with commentary:

As someone who was in the security industry in South Africa & constantly in the public eye through podcasts & interviews, DJ Warras was never invisible. His profile made him a marked man. In that world, visibility comes at a cost, and sooner or later, a price is put on your head. pic.twitter.com/ohdaiOk3IH — Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) December 16, 2025

And politicians weighed in quickly:

The brazen murder of Dj Warras in broad daylight is a true shock to all South Africans. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans in this difficult time.



We have lost one of the most outspoken and patriotic young South Africans. Dj Warras was someone who… pic.twitter.com/iPLwUSkyDt — Mmusi Maimane MP (@MmusiMaimane) December 16, 2025

DJ Warras was still posting on X Tuesday morning ago. This was his final post.

Whaaaat? She was carrying “2 weapons” The thieves had no chance 😂 https://t.co/OxethAsDyz — Warras (@Shady_Lurker) December 16, 2025

